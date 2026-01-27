Bakery items prepared by prisoners served at R- Day meet

Bengaluru: Bakery items prepared by inmates of Parappana Agrahara Central Prison were served during the 77th Republic Day celebrations at the Manekshaw Parade Ground here on Monday. The snack boxes included biscuits, namkeen and cupcakes, along with dry fruits.

According to officials, IT major HCL has partnered with the prison authorities to train inmates and improve the quality of bakery products manufactured inside the prison. The initiative is a flagship component of the ‘Nav Sankalp’ programme of the Karnataka Prisons and Correctional Services Department, aimed at rehabilitating prisoners and preparing them for life after release.

DGP (Prisons and Correctional Services) Alok Kumar said the inclusion of prison-made products at a public event was a significant step towards humanising incarcerated individuals and preparing them for life beyond the prison walls.

“We intend to give the convicted prisoners a hope of better life post their release, under our ‘Nav Sankalp’ programme,” Kumar said in a post on ‘X’. The initiative offered a prominent platform for showcasing the culinary skills developed by inmates, with their products being served to dignitaries and attendees at the state’s main Republic Day venue, officials added.