Baldota steel factory: Will review DC’s report, take decision,says CM

Vijaynagar: The Koppal District Collector has been instructed to submit a detailed report on the Baldota Steel Factory in Koppal, and an appropriate decision will be taken after reviewing the report, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah said.

Speaking to the media in Hosapete Vijayanagar on Friday, he gave his reaction to the work continuing despite the Chief Minister’s order to stop the work of the Baldota Steel Factory in Koppal.

Congress will win Gangavathi by-election

Answering the question about the disqualification of Gangavathi MLA Janardhana Reddy, the court sentenced him to seven years in prison and he is disqualified as per the Constitution. If a by-election is announced for this constituency, a decision will be taken regarding the Congress candidate as per the party’s decision. Congress will definitely win the Gangavathi assembly by-election. Criticism is natural in a democracy. But people will know about our government’s achievements and commitment, he said.

Those involved in illegal mining should be punished

As the Leader of the Opposition from 2008-2013, a padayatra was held from Bengaluru to Bellary based on Lokayukta Santosh Hegde’s report on illegal mining. The BJP government opposed it then.

The fight against illegal mining then has yielded results today. Those involved in illegal mining should be punished and illegal mining should stop, he said.

Reacting to Janardhana Reddy’s statement that Siddaramaiah had helped him win the assembly elections, the Chief Minister said that his statement is completely false. He is a BJP member, how can I help him. I have been opposing the ideology of BJP and RSS throughout my political life, He said.