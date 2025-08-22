Live
Ban on grazing of cattle from other states in our forests: Minister
Bengaluru: Forest, Ecology and Environment Minister Eshwar B. Khandre on Wednesday clarified in the Assembly that grazing of cattle brought from other states in Karnataka’s forests has been prohibited.
He explained that after the recent incident of five tiger deaths in Male Mahadeshwara Hills, it came to light that thousands of cattle were being brought in from Tamil Nadu, leading to large-scale forest degradation.
Following this, a ban has been enforced on allowing cattle from outside the state to graze in Karnataka’s forests.
“The instructions have been given to ensure that this prohibition does not cause inconvenience to our own state’s shepherds,” the minister assured.
On the issue of deemed forests, Khandre said that a re-survey is already underway.