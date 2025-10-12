Ban RSS activities in govt facilities: K'taka Minister Priyank Kharge to CM Siddaramaiah

Priyank Kharge, a Minister in the Karnataka government, has asked Chief Minister Siddaramaiah to ban all kinds of Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) activities inside government institutions and facilities, claiming that this goes against the country's unity and the spirit of the Constitution.

Kharge, in a letter to CM Siddaramaiah, dated October 4 said, “The Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) has been conducting its shakhas in government and government-aided schools, as well as in public grounds, where slogans are shouted and negative ideas are instilled in the minds of children and youth -- ideas that go against India’s unity and the spirit of the Constitution.”

The letter was shared with the media by the Karnataka CMO on Sunday.

Priyank Kharge, the son of Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge, alleged that the divisive forces like RSS were sowing hatred in the minds of people and therefore it was essential to curb such elements to “uphold secular values of the nation”.

In the letter, he further claimed, “Aggressive displays are being carried out while holding sticks (dandas), without obtaining police permission, thus leaving a harmful psychological impact on innocent children and young people.”

Demanding an urgent and immediate intervention by the state government, Kharge said the right-wing organisation must be barred from conducting activities, including ‘shakhas’ inside any government school or public places like parks and temples.

“I earnestly request that a ban be imposed on all types of activities conducted by the RSS -- whether under the name of shakha, sanghik, or baithak -- in government schools, government-aided schools, public playgrounds, parks, temples under the Muzrai Department, sites under the Archaeology Department, and any other government premises,” he said in the letter.

Karnataka minister’s stern criticism of the RSS activities and demand for a ban on its activities in the state is expected to raise political temperatures in the state and also invite strong and fierce condemnation from the outfit as well as the BJP.