Bangalore Central: PC Mohan vs Mansoor Ali Khan

In this Lok Sabha election, BJP's P.C. Mohan has contested again from Bangalore Central. This is his fourth attempt in a row, having already registered a hat-trick win in the same constituency.

This time, Congress has fielded a newcomer for Bangalore Central Lok Sabha Constituency. Congress has made Mansoor Ali Khan its candidate here. Tamil speakers, Muslims, Dalits and Christian voters are in large numbers in this constituency, and it is curious who will win this time.

Bangalore Central Lok Sabha constituency is a BJP stronghold. The reason is that BJP's PC aMohan has won consecutively in the last three terms here.

PC Mohan, who has achieved a hat-trick in the field, is now ready to test his luck for the fourth time. PC Mohan has never been behind in campaigning. He is confident that the experience of the last three terms will be his salvation.

There are many problems in the constituency. The proportion of poor people has also increased. Besides, the number of slums is also large. Many basic amenities are required here. Apart from that, the number of government organizations, IT, BT companies, startups are also large in Bangalore central. Last time there was a big problem in Mahadevpura due to heavy rains.

The two candidates contesting for the seat of MP in this constituency have their own thoughts. But ultimately the result will tell who will get the lead. There are few positive and negative side for both the candidates. However, this time there are slight chance for Congress to regain the seat if the minority votes work.