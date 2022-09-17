Basavaraj Bommai distributes electric two-wheelers to safai karmacharis

Bengaluru: The distribution of Electric two-wheeler vehicles has been extended to ten city corporations in the State. Of the total of 600 safai karmacharis selected for this scheme, 400 persons will be given the vehicle in first phase, said Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai.

He was speaking after distributing the electric two-wheeler vehicles to the safai karmacharis working in Vidhana Soudha, Vikas Soudha and MS Buildings organised on behalf of Karnataka State Safai Karmacharis Development Corporation near the steps of Vidhana Soudha on Friday.

The CM underscored the need to make the life of safai karmacharis easy by providing all facilities and to infuse strength in their lives. What they are doing is an important job and they are cleaning the dust created by them daily. Distributing EV scooters is one among several schemes of honouring their work.

Bommai said the safai karmacharis move in cars in the western countries and now the same thing is happening here. Now they are moving in scooters and days are not far off when they travel in cars. The government is responding to all their needs. Instructions had been given to fix the box for each vehicle. It has been decided to distribute 100 EV scooters with the boxes for each area in the name of Babu Jagajeevan Ram to take up self-employment.

He added, This will benefit around 25,000 people belonging to the Scheduled Castes/Scheduled Tribes. The schemes are formulated to provide all these facilities in phased manner to youths, SCs/STs and women. "Our government is pro-poor, pro-working class and pro-social justice. We will not talk but will do it and show."

Ministers, Govind Karjol, Kota Srinivasa Poojari, Safai Karmachari Commission Chairman Shivanna, Safai Karmachari Development Authority Chairman Venkatesh and BJP National General Secretary CT Ravi and others were present.