Basavaraj Bommai inaugurates new block in Shakthidhama

Mysuru: State Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday inaugurated the new block at Shaktidhama, an orphanage, funded by Infosys Foundation in the city. Bommai along with Suttur seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji inaugurated the building in the presence of Shaktidhama president Geetha Shivarajkumar, Sandalwood actor Shivarajkumar and others.

The Infosys Foundation has provided Rs 2.5 crore funding for the new block. It is the second structure funded by Infosys in Mysuru.