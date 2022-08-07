Basavaraj Bommai tests positive for Covid-19, calls off Delhi trip

Bengaluru: Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai revealed on Saturday that he tested positive for the new coronavirus and is experiencing minor symptoms. Bommai further stated that he is being isolated at home.

"I have tested positive for Covid-19 with Mild symptoms and have isolated myself at home. Those who came in touch with me in last few days, kindly isolate yourself and get urself tested. My trip to Delhi stands cancelled.", the CM tweeted.

He was supposed to visit Delhi, but his trip has been cancelled owing to the detection of the virus. Meanwhile, Covid-19 cases in Karnataka surpassed 2,000, with 1,584 in Bengaluru, while Covid clusters increased to 21 in the state capital on Wednesday.

According to health department sources, another factor for the increase in cases is gloomy weather with low temperatures, which is conducive to viral transmission. They emphasised that as vaccine coverage has improved fatalities and hospitalizations have reduced.

Furthermore, genome sequencing results of 348 RT-PCR samples (with CT levels less than 25) supplied from July 22-31 revealed the presence of Omicron and its sub-lineages BA2 (174 samples), BA1.1.529 (85 samples), BA5 (79 samples), BA4 (8 samples), and BA3 (3 samples) (2 samples).