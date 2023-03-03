BBMP budget is for 40% more commission: AAP

Bengaluru: Aam Aadmi Party state working president Mohan Dasari said that the BBMP budget has been presented without any concern for the people or vision and its only purpose is to loot money.

Speaking to media, Mohan Dasari said, "If you look at the BBMP's budget for 2023-24, it is clear that the state ministers and legislators have presented the budget to loot people's tax money. There are no new projects in this budget. It is ironic that there is no proposal in this budget for the construction projects of schools and hospitals. Even after seeing the Covid pandemic, the neglect of the health sector is condemnable. "The budget has also failed to find a solution to the biggest problem of Bangalore's potholes," he said.

"Based on the information about how Bengaluru will grow in the coming years, the budget should be presented thinking what should be done for it now. The state government and BBMP are showing gross negligence to provide infrastructure like water system, roads, schools, hospitals etc. according to the increasing population of Bengaluru. "It is unfortunate that the BJP has used this budget to fight the assembly elections by hitting 40% commission," said Mohan Dasari.

"Even though it has been eight years since the elections to BBMP, there are no signs of elections happening anytime soon. If the state government is willing, let the BBMP hold elections soon and respect the democratic system. Whenever the elections are held, BJP is certain to lose. "Knowing this, CM Basavaraj Bommai is trying to postpone the face-off by looking for lame excuses," said Mohan Dasari.