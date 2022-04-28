BBMP chief for setting up of decentralised waste processing units 

Bengaluru: The 'Compost-Tech' machine which was donated to Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) and installed by the Regenate Pvt Ltd, under CSR fund, at Kasa-Rasa unit of Koramangala ward limits was inspected by Chief Commissioner Gaurav Gupta, along with the officials concerned on Wednesday. The machine processes wet waste. After inspecting the functioning of the machine, Gaurav Gupta said that the awareness of the processing of waste at the source should be created among the general public and more number of decentralized processing units should be installed. to overcome the problem of waste management in the city. "Make plans on where we can use this machine on a trial basis in coming days if it gets success," he instructed the officials.

"The machine is easy to maintain. The wet waste will get crushed and the slurry coming out will be used to generate biogas. If the machine proves successful, make plans and take steps regarding the use of this machine in apartments, for bulk generators, etc, in coming days," he told the officials accompanying him.

The estimated cost of the machine is Rs 15 lakh and it can process 500 kg of waste per day. The processed waste will convert into manure in 15-18 days by a 2 HP machine using 415 volts of power (3 phase). The machine's weight is 1000 kg (1 ton). The area required for the machine is 30x35x15. The machine is designed with modern technology to treat biodegradable items works automatically.

Special Commissioner (SWM) Dr Harish Kumar, South Zone Joint Commissioner Jagadish Naik, South Zone Chief Engineer Narasaram Rao, Chief Engineer(in charge) (SWM) Basavaraj Kabade, and other officials concerned were present during the inspection.