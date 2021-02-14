BBMP cyclothon launched to create awareness on cleanliness

Bengaluru: BBMP administrator Gaurav Gupta flagged off a cyclothon, held as part of Swaccha Sarvekshan-2021, on Saturday. The cyclothon was aimed at raising awareness about maintaining cleanliness in the city. Gupta requested the citizens to take part and help Bengaluru bag the highest rank in the annual cleanliness survey.



Special Commissioner (Solid Waste Management) D. Randeep said, "Citizens' partnership is a key component of the cleanliness survey campaign. Several policies have been devised to make the city clean and beautiful. Many changes have been made to the garbage disposal system and we are working hard to make it a clean city. Citizens are being educated on cleanliness and garbage disposal."

Gupta added that the bicycle lane is being built in the city by the Smart City and DULT for the benefit of the public.

Several campaigns to send the cleanliness message have been held by the BBMP like Rangoli and cleanliness campaigns.