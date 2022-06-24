BBMP gives OC to many illegal buildings; probe ordered

Bengaluru: Complaints have been lodged against the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Urban Planning Department for issuing an Occupancy Certificate (OC) to about 30 buildings, built in violation of regulations. In most cases, 40 percent of the rules have been violated.

The Urban Development Department, which has taken the matter seriously, has asked the authorities concerned to investigate the matter and submit a report. The notice was issued following a complaint by AP Pawan Kumar, chairman of Bangalore Welfare Committee. Sources said the matter was exposed because of animosity between two officials.

The Urban Development Department has ordered investigation into five major cases: One of them is violation of space between two buildings. Instead of five metres, the building owner has left only 3.5 meters of space from the neighbouring house. This amounts to 32 percent violation of rules.

These cases have taken place in the BBMP North Zone. There have been cases of buildings constructed on rajakaluves and lakes in violation of rules.