BBMP mulls three phase plan to decongest Airport Road

Bengaluru: To alleviate the traffic congestion faced by vehicles going to the airport, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has proposed to implement a 3-phase plan including uniform carriage width.

Every day lakhs of vehicles ply to the airport via Chalukya circle, the central part of the city. Vehicles moving like this are getting stuck in traffic near Chalukya Circle, Mahalakshmi Junction (Kaveri Junction), Mekhri Circle, Hebbal Flyover.

As a solution to this problem, BBMP is planning to construct a new flyover from Chalukya Circle to Hebbal Flyover. Along with that, preparations are also being made to implement 3 phase projects. If the implementation of the flyover project is not feasible, BBMP has decided to implement the 3-phase project.

As discussed by the BBMP officials, it has been decided to build a single width road under the name of Uniform Carriage Width from Chalukya Circle to Esteem Mall near Hebbal flyover. The 7.1 km road from Chalukya circle to Esteem Mall will be single-gauge. The road on both sides will be 3-lane, through which vehicles can move easily. Hitherto the slowing down of vehicles at bottleneck locations could be prevented.

Road widening is done in bottle neck areas to implement uniform carriage width adequately. The authorities are discussing how much land should be acquired for it. Along with that, a white topping road will be constructed from Chalukya Circle to Esteem Mall during road widening. A Grade Separator will be constructed near the Mahalakshmi Junction towards Sadashivnagar where the traffic jam is most likely to facilitate smooth vehicular movement. At present, near Mahalakshmi Junction, vehicles have to take a turn on the small flyover above the Magic Box underbridge. Due to this there is traffic jam from BDA office to Mahalakshmi Junction. Due to the construction of the flyover, the vehicle will move smoothly.

Widening of BDA flyover

The grade separator flyover constructed opposite the BDA office is narrow. Vehicles moving smoothly from Chalukya Circle are moving slowly near the flyover opposite BDA office. Due to this traffic congestion is increasing. To overcome that, the existing two-lane flyover on both sides will be widened and a 3-lane flyover will be constructed. Besides that, BBMP has also planned to install a new vent to the railway underbridge near Windsor Manor and construct a road there.

Comprehensive project report within 15 days

These projects are discussed in the inter-departmental coordination committee meeting. In this regard, BBMP is preparing a comprehensive project report (DPR) through a private agency. The DPR will be ready in another 15 days and will be submitted to the government. In addition, the government will compare the cost of the flyover construction from Chalukya circle to Hebbal and the problem of project implementation and the cost and problem of the 3-phase project and then decide which project should be implemented and suggested to the BBMP.

The BBMP Chief Engineer, Prahlad said, "A three phase plan is being prepared to ease the traffic congestion faced by the vehicles going to the airport. DPR is being prepared for construction of uniform carriage width road from Chalukya circle to Esteem Mall, construction of flyover at Mahalakshmi junction and widening of flyover opposite BDA office."