Belagavi: High drama at Suvarna Soudha as Cong MLAs arrive in tractors

Belagavi: Congress leaders and party workers who came in a tractor were stopped by police from entering the Suvarna Vidhana Soudha on Thursday. They raised slogans against the BJP government. Slogan-shouting Congress MLAs came to participate in the fourth-day of the winter session of the Assembly.

Police blocked Congress MLAs and MLCs, including KPCC president DK Shivakumar and former chief minister Siddaramaiah from entering the House.

The protest rally started from the Belgaum Congress Bhavan to the Suvarna Soudha. The policemen foiled the attempt of some Congress workers to break through the barricades. A after a heated argument, Congress MLAs and MLCs were allowed to stay inside the gate of the Assembly premises.

Opposition leader Siddaramaiah said that his party decided to go to the Assembly in a tractor to highlight growing corruption in the State government. "We have been protesting to seek the attention of the government and the people. The corruption in the State today has vastly increased. Contractors in the State have also alleged that they are being forced to pay 40 percent as commission to ruling party leaders."

"The contractors complained and made statements to the media three times. So, conduct a judicial inquiry or at least form a committee. There were 10 percent commission charges against our government. Modi made political allegations. Let them investigate the allegations made against us also," he said.