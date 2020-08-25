Bengaluru: Another doctor ends life

Bengaluru: Days after 43-year-old government doctor S N Nagendra committed suicide in Mysuru, a 47-year-old physician Dr Jagadeesh Goddemi associated with a private hospital at Basaveshwara town in Haveri ended his life at his residence.

He was an ENT specialist at Haveri's Gouramma Memorial Hospital. Police are yet to ascertain the reason for his suicide. A case has been registered at Haveri Town Police Station. According to sources, Goddemi is under severe depression.

The doctor is said to have slept on Saturday after dinner and did not come out of his bedroom the next morning. The deceased's wife is a gynaecologist and were running a private hospital.

The Haveri town police said that a case of unnatural death has been registered Earlier, Dr Nagendra, who had been working as the Nanjangud taluk health officer for the last one year, ended his life by hanging self to ceiling fan as he couldn't take the extreme levels of pressure exerted by his senior colleagues in the hospital. Nagendra had been working as the Nanjangud taluk health officer for the last one year. He had been the health officer at Kudlapur village in the taluk for the last six years.

Unable to bear the pressure, Dr Nagendra hung himself to a ceiling fan at his quarters in Alanahalli where he had been staying alone, while his family was residing in another area in Mysuru. A lot of medical doctors have voluntarily separated themselves from their families to keep them safe.

As coronavirus cases continue to rise sharply in Bengaluru and the rest of the state, doctors are under extreme pressure. Many city doctors said they have been living in extreme stress for weeks and are overwhelmed by the pressure of rising Covid-19 cases. Doctors across the state are working long hours with limited supplies to treat an increasing number of patients with Covid-19.