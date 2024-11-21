Bengaluru auto driver showcases startup dream to passengers

Bengaluru: Bengaluru is not just a garden city or silicon city. We get many examples of it being the capital of startups. Bengaluru has embraced entrepreneurs with open arms. As far as the startup idea in Bengaluru has gone, a graduate auto driver has revealed his startup idea in a very unique way to passengers. Samuel Christie, a graduate, drives an auto for a living. However, it is not his favourite job. A rare poster on his auto was posted by a Reddit user and is appreciated widely on social media.

A poster is pasted on the back of the driver’s seat. It mentioned, ‘Hi passengers. My name is Samuel Christie. I am a graduate. I intend to raise funds for my startup business idea. If you are interested, you can talk to me,’ it reads. The unique fundraising approach by the auto driver has sparked several reactions on Reddit. It reflects the mixed feelings in Bengaluru about such entrepreneurial endeavors. Whatever the startup, users have praised the auto driver’s efforts. ‘I think this is a great effort. He might be doing something good now. I hope he succeeds,’ one wrote. Another user has commented in support of the auto driver. ‘If he is interested, I will help him for a price,’ he said. While many have wished him success, some have expressed skepticism. “God bless him,” one comment read, while another has cautioned. “It could be a scam, auto drivers are the biggest fraudsters in Bengaluru..’’ he wrote.

In a city that is always excited by innovative ideas, another auto driver recently caught the eye for a creative solution to the language debates going on in Bengaluru. In his auto, a driver displayed a pamphlet titled “Learn Kannada with Auto Kannadigas” that went viral. It contained common Kannada sentences translated into English. The aim was to help non-native speakers learn the local language while travelling.