  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > State > Karnataka

Bengaluru: Bachelor of Design degree announced

Bengaluru: Bachelor of Design degree announced
x
Highlights

Bengaluru: Strate School of Design announced the launch of its undergraduate design programs for the academic year 2025-26 in collaboration with...

Bengaluru: Strate School of Design announced the launch of its undergraduate design programs for the academic year 2025-26 in collaboration with Alliance Uni-versity, Bangalore. Strate School of Design introduces its flagship Bachelor of Design (B.Des) degree featuring 6 specialized streams of study to cater to the evolving and creative requirements of the design industry.

B.Des course of 4 years with specialisation – Product Design, Transporta-tion Design, Interaction Design, Visual Communication & Brand Iden-tity, Game Design, Interior & Space Design. Now each specialization has been uniquely created to provide students with a comprehensive insight into the industry alongside the required knowledge to thrive in an increasingly globalized design arena.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick