Bengaluru: Bachelor of Design degree announced

Bengaluru: Strate School of Design announced the launch of its undergraduate design programs for the academic year 2025-26 in collaboration with Alliance Uni-versity, Bangalore. Strate School of Design introduces its flagship Bachelor of Design (B.Des) degree featuring 6 specialized streams of study to cater to the evolving and creative requirements of the design industry.

B.Des course of 4 years with specialisation – Product Design, Transporta-tion Design, Interaction Design, Visual Communication & Brand Iden-tity, Game Design, Interior & Space Design. Now each specialization has been uniquely created to provide students with a comprehensive insight into the industry alongside the required knowledge to thrive in an increasingly globalized design arena.