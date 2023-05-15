Bengaluru: BJP to do detailed analysis to know reasons for poll debacle

Bengaluru : Karnataka BJP has decided to do a detailed analysis of the overall poll results and also constituency-wise outcomes to find out the reasons for the party’s debacle in the Assembly election, outgoing Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said on Sunday. In the May 10 elections to the 224-member Assembly, the Congress scored an emphatic victory with 135 seats, while the ruling BJP and the former Prime Minister H D Deve Gowda-led Janata Dal (Secular) secured 66 and 19, respectively.

Rejecting the Congress’s claim that it was Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s defeat, he said multiple factors have contributed to the party’s performance and they will all be analysed. A meeting of all newly-elected members and candidates will be held soon in this regard.

Some BJP leaders including Bommai met under the leadership of state BJP president Nalin Kumar Kateel at the party headquarters here on Sunday and held discussions.

Speaking to reporters after the meeting, he said despite BJP’s vote share remaining the same, seats have come down. The analysis of constituency-wise vote share may give the reasons for it, like segment-wise anti-incumbency, among others.

“It has also been decided to call a meeting of all elected members, followed by a meeting of all candidates to have detailed discussions regarding organising and strengthening the party in the days to come,” he added.

Stating that BJP doesn’t work only for elections, Bommai said organising the party is a constant process.

“Accepting the defeat with utmost humility, we will identify the reasons for it, rectify and move forward,” he added. He also said that no discussions have taken place as to who will be the leader of the opposition.