Bengaluru: BL Santhosh to participate in farewell of virtual rally
Highlights
BJP National Organization General Secretary BL Santhosh will deliver the keynote address in the farewell of the BJP state unit’s mega virtual rally which will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday.
Bengaluru: BJP National Organization General Secretary BL Santhosh will deliver the keynote address in the farewell of the BJP state unit's mega virtual rally which will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday.
This rally is organized as a part of the first anniversary of Modi Government 2.0. The BJP state unit held a Maha Sampark Abhiyan in which 5 lakh activists from the party participated. The party state unit claimed that it had reached over 1.47 crores people through this initiative. DCM Govind, M Karjol, CN Ashwath Narayan, Party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others will also participate in the virtual rally.
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
Next Story