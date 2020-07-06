Bengaluru: BL Santhosh to participate in farewell of virtual rally

Bengaluru: BJP National Organization General Secretary BL Santhosh will deliver the keynote address in the farewell of the BJP state unit's mega virtual rally which will be held at 6 p.m. on Monday.

This rally is organized as a part of the first anniversary of Modi Government 2.0. The BJP state unit held a Maha Sampark Abhiyan in which 5 lakh activists from the party participated. The party state unit claimed that it had reached over 1.47 crores people through this initiative. DCM Govind, M Karjol, CN Ashwath Narayan, Party state unit president Nalin Kumar Kateel and others will also participate in the virtual rally.