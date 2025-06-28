Bengaluru celebrates Bandi Devara fest with gusto

Bengaluru: The city witnessed vibrant celebrations during the historic Bengaluru Bandi Devara Utsava, held as part of the birth anniversary of Nadaprabhu Kempegowda, founder of Bengaluru. The three-day festival, marked by traditional fervour and large public participation, brought a slice of rural heritage into the urban heart of the city.

On the second day, a grand procession of over 20 elaborately decorated bullock carts — representing the farming communities of Bengaluru and its surrounding areas — wound its way through iconic city routes, including Hudson Circle, Cubbon Park, the High Court, and Gopal Gowda Circle, before concluding at the Kempegowda statue near Vidhana Soudha.

Each cart carried idols of Kempegowda’s ancestors, Kempannaswamy and Sri Veeranna Swamy, which were ritually worshipped before the march. Nearly 2,000 people joined the procession, showcasing the region’s cultural pride.

The festivities began with floral tributes at the Kempegowda statue within the BBMP premises, led by Paramapoojya Jagadguru Sri Sri Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji of the Adichunchanagiri Mahasansthana Mutt, who also inaugurated the day’s celebrations.

Addressing the gathering, Sri Nirmalanandanatha Swamiji observed, “This festival was once confined to villages. Seeing it revived and embraced in the city is deeply satisfying. Let us uphold and grow this tradition in the years to come.” Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar, who participated in the celebrations, commended the farming community for their spirited involvement. “It is a matter of pride that Bengaluru, a city founded by Kempegowda, is preserving its cultural roots.

The government has earmarked ₹100 crore for the construction of Kempegowda Bhavana, and plans are underway to open libraries in his name,” he announced.

The event concluded with the distribution of sweets to attendees.

Prominent attendees included Mahalakshmipuram MLA Gopalaiah, senior IRS officer and Utsava Committee Honorary President Jayaram Rayapur, Committee President Talakadu Chikkarangegowda, Secretary M. Amaresh, Vice President Nagaraj (Retd. SP), and several cultural and academic figures including Dr. B.S. Puttaswamy, Divya Rangenahalli, Prof. Jayaprakash Gowda, and members of the First Circle Organisation.