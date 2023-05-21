Bengaluru: CM Siddaramaiah attends his grandson’s graduation day at Canadian International School

Bengaluru : Canadian International School (CIS), Bangalore, proudly celebrated the graduation ceremony of the class of 2023, honouring the accomplishments of its 68 graduating students. The momentous event, held on Sunday, was graced by the esteemed presence of Padma Bhusan Sudha Murty, a renowned Indian Educator, Author, Philanthropist, and Chairperson of the Infosys Foundation.

Sudha Murty delivered an inspirational speech, urging the graduates to pursue their passions and embrace unconventional career paths. Also in attendance, Chief Minister Siddaramaiah who attended to celebrate his grandson’s graduation.

During her address, Sudha Murty emphasised the importance of courage. “The most important thing in life is courage. You will have difficulties of many kinds, but don’t get scared. Know that your courage will help you get past it.” Her eloquence and wisdom resonated deeply with the students, leaving them inspired and motivated as they embark on their next chapter in life.

The graduation ceremony at CIS symbolised academic excellence and a promising future. The 26th graduating class has achieved remarkable success, with students securing admissions to over 280 esteemed colleges and universities worldwide. These exceptional students have been awarded merit scholarships, highlighting their dedication and hard work.

The joyous occasion was marked by beaming faces of pride as the graduates were congratulated by esteemed guests and dignitaries in attendance. Parents of the graduating students were present to offer their support and witness this grand celebration of their children’s accomplishments. The event was also an opportunity for CIS to recognise the outstanding achievements of its students, and several awards were presented to commend their consistent and exceptional academic performance.

Furthermore, the ceremony provided a platform for students to express their gratitude and pay tribute to their mentors. They shared personal experiences, highlighting the invaluable guidance and support they received throughout their educational journey at CIS.

The Canadian International School congratulates the Class of 2023 on their remarkable achievements and wishes them success and fulfillment in all their future endeavours.

“As an old parent of CIS, this moment is extremely emotional. I’ve seen my little boy turn into an amazing young man. What I’m extremely proud of is the all rounded development that Neel has gained. This wouldn’t have been possible without the team effort of all the teachers, the student and parents combined. CIS is truly the place to nurture citizens of the world. I wish the students the very very best as they take a step into the next big milestone in their life,” said Pavitra Mehta, Parent.

“Whatever you do graduates, give it your all. When you think of a process, trust it the most,” said Srivishnu, Valedictorian.

“We are delighted to present the Canadian International School Graduating Class of 2023! The students have worked very hard and excelled in their time at CIS. We wish them a bright and fulfilling future! We are grateful to our Chief Guest Padmabhushan Sudha Murty for gracing our ceremony and sharing her wisdom and inspiring our students,” said Shweta Sastri, Managing

Director.