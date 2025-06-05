Bengaluru commuters hit by double fare shock from aggregator apps

Bengaluru: A wave of frustration is sweeping across Bengaluru as commuters raise serious concerns about exorbitant charges and hidden tipping systems enforced by cab and auto aggregator companies. Popular platforms such as Ola, Uber, Namma Yatri, and Rapido are being accused of compelling passengers to pay tips ranging from Rs 10 to Rs 100 just to secure a ride—turning what should be a convenient service into an unaffordable burden for many. The practice, now deeply embedded in ride-booking apps, forces users to add a “tip” while booking, or risk being left without a ride—especially during peak hours or emergencies. “If you don’t add a tip, no driver accepts the booking,” said Manjunath, a daily app user. “It’s as if the apps hold you hostage when you’re in a hurry.” While customers are being squeezed, auto drivers are also expressing discontent over this trend. “We don’t ask for tips. We are willing to go by the meter,” said Shekhar, an auto driver. “These apps are misleading customers and spoiling the relationship between drivers and passengers.” The tipping system is being viewed by many as a clever loophole to inflate fares under the guise of ‘incentives.’ Critics argue that these tips are often not fully passed on to drivers, but subject to commissions taken by the aggregator platforms themselves. This has added fuel to the fire among both drivers and riders, who feel exploited by the system.

Responding to the increasing number of complaints, the central government had earlier issued a notice to aggregator companies, warning them against such practices. However, the notice fell short of regulating them as official “carriers” under transportation laws, allowing the problem to persist. As a result, users still cannot book a ride without voluntarily—or forcefully—adding a tip.

Speaking to media, Raghu Narayana Gowda, president of the Peace Auto and Cab Association, voiced his frustration, saying, “Aggregator companies are not transport service providers. Then how are they allowed to impose such charges on the public?”

The brunt of this issue is being felt most by middle-class commuters, who rely on these services for daily travel. With inflation and rising living costs, every rupee counts—and the forced tipping system feels like an unfair tax on essential mobility. Public sentiment is now pushing for strict intervention and clear regulation of aggregator platforms. Until then, commuters remain at the mercy of an opaque and costly system, desperately hoping for relief and accountability in a service once hailed for its convenience.