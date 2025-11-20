Bengaluru customs seize five wild animals; two arrested

Bengaluru: Customs authorities at Kempegowda International Airport arrested two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized five wild animals from them, officials said. The incident took place on November 18.

“Customs officers at Terminal 2 intercepted two passengers arriving from Bangkok and seized five wild animals, in violation of the CITES (Convention on International Trade in Endangered Species of Wild Fauna and Flora) and the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972,” Bengaluru Customs said in a post on ‘X’ on Wednesday.

The passengers have been arrested under the Customs Act, it added. The species of the seized wild animals and their market value have not been disclosed. Further investigation is underway.