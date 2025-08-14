Bengaluru devotees donate Rs 1 cr, golden Lakshmi pendant to Tirupati temple

A Bengaluru devotee donated Rs 1 crore to the Sri Venkateswara Anna Prasadam Trust and another devotee gave a golden Lakshmi pendant embedded with diamonds and Vyjayanthi stones to Lord Venkateswara on Wednesday, the temple authorities said.

Kalyan Raman Krishnamurthy's donation will support the trust's free meals initiative for devotees visiting the hill shrine of Lord Venkateswara. The devotee handed over the demand draft to TTD additional executive officer Ch Venkaiah Chowdary at the Additional EO's camp office in Tirumala, a release from the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) said.

Similarly, KM Srinivasa Murthy offered the 148-gram ornament, valued at around Rs 25 lakh, for adorning the idol of Sri Bhoga Srinivasa Murthy. "Murthy from Bengaluru donated a diamond and Vyjayanthi-studded golden Lakshmi pendant weighing 148 grams worth Rs 25 lakh," the release said.

He handed over the ornament to Venkaiah Chowdary at the Ranganayakula Mandapam inside the Srivari temple. TTD is the official custodian of Sri Venkateswara temple in Tirupati, considered the richest Hindu shrine in the world.