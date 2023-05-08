Bengaluru: Direct fight between BJP and Congress in Anekal Vidhan Sabha constituency Polls

Bengaluru : This time, there is a fight between the Congress and BJP parties in the Anekal Vidhan Sabha constituency, but the BSP and JDS candidates are likely to divide the Congress votes.

Earlier, for almost 18 years the present Union Minister A Narayanaswamy has served as a Anekal BJP MLA. Now the incumbent MLA Shivanna has been at the helm of power for last 10 years after breaking through the BJP stronghold.

A thousand crore grants were released in the constituency during Siddaramaiah’s tenure. Since the BJP has not announced a strong candidate, there is a possibility that the Congress candidate, sitting MLA Shivanna, will benefit this time. Besides, the disappointed aspirants of those who did not get tickets in the BJP will likely to help the Congress.

In the last 5 years, no such development work has taken place in the constituency. In addition to this, there are allegations that Congress MLA Shivanna has not taken into consideration many senior leaders and also the poor quality of works. This can cause a lot of problems.

If the candidate of the JDS party gets the votes of the Congress, it means the defeat of the Congress party. BSP’s Chinnappa has all kinds of possibilities to attract votes even on his side.

Narayanaswamy, who was earlier an MLA in the BJP party, is likely to take the lead in his development work. In addition, the development works that were not done by the Congress MLAs this time will be a plus for the BJP.

Many BJP aspirants and leaders do not like Srinivas entering the fray. There have been allegations that Ullahalli Srinivas has disrespected senior leaders many times without taking them into account. There is also every possibility that some aspirants may already rebel. There is a possibility that people have already elected Shivanna for 2 times and who want some change will vote for BJP.