Bengaluru: DK Shivakumar meets Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister Sharmila

Bengaluru: After the Congress government came to power in the state, it has gained the attention of the whole country and the opposition parties of the BJP government at the center are watching the Karnataka politics with curiosity.

Earlier, many national level leaders participated in the swearing-in ceremony of CM Siddaramaiah and DCM DK Shivakumar. Many poured them with the wishes. On Monday, Telangana YSR Congress President Sharmila Reddy, sister of Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Jagan Mohan Reddy, met KPCC President DCM DK Shivakumar at his residence in Sadashivanagar, Bengaluru and held a friendly conversation.

As per the sources, Sharmila spent time at the residence of DCM Shivakumar for a few minutes. She dropped into congratulate and greeted Shivakumar. They did not have any major discussions over politics.

Jagan Mohan Reddy’s sister YS Sharmila Reddy is active in politics. She is the founder of YSR Telangana Party in Telangana state. She is preparing for this year’s elections by campaigning against the K Chandrasekhara Rao government.YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, despite his family politics, has good ties with Karnataka. Jagan owns a luxurious bungalow in Bangalore. It is said that he is running many industries in the state.