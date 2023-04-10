Bengaluru: Fight for ticket in BJP to vie against Krishna Byre Gowda

Bengaluru: Spread on either side of the International Airport Road, Byatarayanapura has a mix of urban and rural area. Since 2008, Congress's Krishna Byre Gowda has represented this constituency 3 times in a row. The BJP has tried every time to hunt Gowda, the hat-trick hero, but has never been successful. However, BJP, which has estimated that it has a chance to win this time, seems to be betting on winning this constituency.

Krishna Byre Gowda, who represented the Vemagal constituency of Kolar, which was represented by his father C Byre Gowda twice after his death, has already won a hat-trick of victories in this constituency after choosing Byatarayanapura as his constituency after the re-distribution of the constituency (2008). Now he is preparing to win for the 4th time.

But the BJP, which is determined to win this constituency, is worried that many ticket aspirants in its camp will become a thorn in the side. Revenue Minister R Ashok's cousin A Ravi contested from here 3 times in a row and lost to Krishna Byre Gowda. It is a calculation of the BJP that Ravi, who lost last time by a margin of just 5,671 votes, might get another chance this time. But on the other hand Ravi has already been given a chance and BBMP corporator KA Munindra Kumar, Thimmesh Gowda and N Chakrapani are lobbying for the ticket to allow a new candidate. But this time, it is being said that the BJP ticket aspirants are of the opinion that no matter who is given the ticket, let's win the party together.

Meanwhile all these aspirants have been active in the field for the past one year. It is natural to expect if the ticket is not given at the last moment. If the united chanting of BJP leaders is successful, it is certain that BJP will challenge Krishna Byre Gowda here.

JDS has already announced the ticket for Venu Gopal. TG Chandranna, who contested from JDS last time, got 22,490 votes. In 2013, Hanumante Gowda, who contested from JDS, got 41,360 votes. If you look at the last couple of elections, it is clear that JDS has a little foothold here. Given the last time it was a tough fight between the contestants here in the fate of this constituency will be decided by how much Venu Gopal succeeds in capturing the traditional JDS votes as well as the other new votes.

There are crucial votes of Muslim and Scheduled Community in this constituency where Vokkaligas are in large numbers. There are Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and Hindi speaking voters. Middle and lower middle class voters are in large numbers. In the meantime, it is noteworthy that Krishna Byre Gowda has laid more importance on the conservation of lakes and the construction and maintenance of parks. Efforts have been made to bring life to Jakkuru lake, Dodda Bommasandra lake, Kattigenahalli lakes.

What happened in 2018 Byatarayanapura Constituency?: In the 2018 elections, Krishna Byre Gowda secured 1,14,964 (45.31 per cent) votes and defeated BJP's A Ravi by 5,671 (1,09,293) votes. JDS candidate TG Chandranna got 22,490 votes.

How many BBMP wards? : Jakkuru, Thanisandra, Byatarayanapura, Kodigehalli, Vidyaranyapura, Doddabomma Sandra, Kuvempu Nagar.