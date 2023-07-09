Bengaluru: Fraudster who married 15 women arrested

Mysuru: Kuvempu Nagar police arrested KB Mahesh (35), a resident of Kalidasa Nagar, Bengaluru, on the charges of cheating more than 15 women by introducing himself as a doctor, engineer, or civil contractor on matrimonial websites, marrying them, and then absconding with their money and property.

Two cars, 7 mobile phones, and ₹2 lakh in cash were seized from the accused. During interrogation, the accused confessed to his crimes. The accused would create fake profiles on matrimonial websites and target unmarried older women and widows. He would introduce himself as a doctor, engineer, or civil contractor, and develop a relationship with them. He would then convince them to marry him, and take them to rented houses. After a few days, he would abscond with their money and belongings.

The accused would also threaten the women, saying that if they told anyone about what he had done, he would have them arrested. The accused's modus operandi came to light when he met Hemalatha, a resident of Bangalore, through a matrimonial website. He claimed to be a doctor, and the two of them got married in a hotel in Visakhapatnam in January 2023.

A few days later, the accused told Hemalatha that he was opening a clinic in Vijayanagara, and asked her to take out a loan of ₹70 lakh. When she refused, he threatened to kill her. On February 5, he fled the house with ₹15 lakh cash and 200 grams of gold. Later, a woman named Divya came to Hemalatha's house and told her that the accused had also married her. Realizing that she had been cheated, Hemalatha filed a complaint with the Kuvempunagar police station.

The police, who registered a case under IPC sections 420, 406, and 506, arrested the accused near Maharshi Valmiki Circle in Tumkur on Friday. The accused has been remanded in judicial custody. The operation was carried out under the guidance of DCP Muthuraju, ACP Gangadharaswamy, Kuvempunagar police station inspector L. Arun, and sub-inspectors M. Radha, S.P. Gopal, and Nanjundaswamy.