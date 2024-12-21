Live
- Heart muscles can regenerate in some people, says study
- School job case: Charge framing at special PMLA court in Kolkata likely on Monday
- Metro Water Board’s desilting works in city moving at a snail’s pace
- President urges ‘Atmanirbharta’ in defence manufacturing
- German Varsity delegates propose to establish off campus in city
- Telangana IAS Officers' Wives Association Meets President Draupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Nilayam
- Chandrababu reviews on heavy rains in North Andhra, alerts officials
- Seven killed in two road accidents in Telugu states
- TN Assembly session likely to be stormy as Governor vs govt standoff continues
- TG Housing Board resumes lands worth ₹1K cr from lax agencies
Just In
Bengaluru: India’s largest die casting machine, a benchmark
Highlights
Bengaluru : Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the installation of India’s largest 4400-ton high-pressure...
Bengaluru : Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the installation of India’s largest 4400-ton high-pressure die-casting machine from Buhler-Switzerland at its Urse plant near Pune. This massive development highlights Jaya Hind Industries emphasis to technological innovation and its mission to set new industry benchmarks.
The 4400-ton die-casting machine is a game-changer in manufacturing, setting new benchmarks for producing complex aluminum structural components. This cutting-edge marvel makes it possible to create parts that were once out of reach in the region.
Next Story
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS