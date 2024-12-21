Bengaluru: India’s largest die casting machine, a benchmark

Bengaluru : Jaya Hind Industries Private Limited has achieved a significant milestone with the installation of India’s largest 4400-ton high-pressure die-casting machine from Buhler-Switzerland at its Urse plant near Pune. This massive development highlights Jaya Hind Industries emphasis to technological innovation and its mission to set new industry benchmarks.

The 4400-ton die-casting machine is a game-changer in manufacturing, setting new benchmarks for producing complex aluminum structural components. This cutting-edge marvel makes it possible to create parts that were once out of reach in the region.