Bengaluru Introduced New Technological Tools For Better Traffic Management

In the following 90 days, traffic policing in Bengaluru will become resourceful as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai revealed a host of technical instruments for better traffic management on Thursday, and also an innovative traffic police beat system. He gave police officers body - worn cameras and unveiled ANPR cameras, an SMS challan system, and two mobile phone apps to offer residents with real-time traffic data.

For enforcement, the traffic cops will utilise 2,028 body-worn cameras, 250 Automatic Number Plate Recognition (ANPR) cameras, and 80 Red Light Violation Detection (RLVD) cameras. The use of digital technology is intended to improve traffic enforcement by increasing transparency and assisting traffic cops in collecting video record of offences.

According to Bommai, only when technological developments are incorporated into traffic control rooms will smart traffic enforcement be viable. He also advocated some of the sections including Traffic Management Centre the traffic police headquarters to be strengthened in order to offer real-time updates.

The chief minister further claimed that no matter how good the roads were, the vehicular load on Bengaluru's highways could not be sustained.

As per the sources, around 3,000 two-wheelers and 5,000 large trucks hit the roadways each day. Heavy-duty vehicles from other major cities also arrive. Big vehicles are also used for municipal operations. They had recognized 12 of these heavy-duty vehicle circulation corridors and plan to transform them into high-quality highways with integrated signalling and other amenities to assure smooth traffic flow.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra mentioned about the total expenses of body-worn cameras and other equipment cost Rs 32 crore.