Bengaluru man arrested for killing wife

Bengaluru: The police announced Wednesday that a 30-year-old man from Bihar who lives in Bengaluru was detained after it was discovered that he had made up a story that his wife had vanished when, in reality, he had murdered her and dumped her body around Sakleshpur in Hassan district while returning from a trip to Udupi.

The accused, Prithviraj, resides in Bengaluru's BTM Layout and works as a supplier of electrical goods. The woman, 38-year-old Jyothi Kumari, was also from Bihar. The couple moved to Bengaluru four months after getting married nine months earlier.

On August 5, Prithivaraj went to the Madiwala police station and reported that his wife was missing. "Prithviraj told us that Jyothi had recently started pressuring him to go to Delhi, to which he had objected," a police officer added. Then he revealed to us that on August 3, Prithviraj departed for work at approximately 10 am, but when he arrived home at around 4 pm, Jyothi was not in the house and her phone was off.

The police looked into Prithviraj's remarks and discovered gaps. Additionally, they learned that on August 1, Prithviraj, Jyothi, and their friend Sameer Kumar travelled to Udupi. The group had rented a Zoom car, which rents out self-drive vehicles. According to the police, they discovered CCTV footage showing the group leaving the city and just Prithviraj and Sameer returning.

Prithviraj was taken into custody by the police, who began questioning him. Later, he admitted to killing Jyothi. According to reports, he admitted to the police that he thought Jyothi was having an affair with a man she had met when she took a competitive exam a few years earlier.

According to the police, Prithviraj initially devised a plan with Sameer to kill Jyothi in Udupi's Malpe beach and claim that she drowned. The two had to abandon the idea due to the large number of people. Prithviraj afterwards killed Jyothi in Shiradi Ghat and put her body in a forest as he was returning. He returned to Bengaluru on August 3 and filed a missing complaint.

Later, the police dispatched a team to the location where Prithviraj had dumped Jyothi's body, where they discovered the decomposed corpse.

After a post-mortem was completed, it was handed over to her family.