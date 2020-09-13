Bengaluru-Mysuru expressway project by 2022, to cut down travel time from 3 hrs to 90 mins

Mysuru: Much awaited 118km ten lane express way between Mysuru and Bengaluru worth Rs 7400 Crores taken up by National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) is likely to be completed by 2022. And with its completion, the travel time between the two major cities will reduce from 3 hours to mere 90 minutes, according to NHAI authorities.



The union government has declared the State highway of Bengaluru-Mysuru upto Bantwala having a total length of 376 km as a new National highway No 275. The ten lane configuration in this NH 275 between Mysuru and Bengaluru comprises six lane access controlled express way for traffic, two lane service road on either side of expressway. It involves elevated corridor of about 8km and six bypasses with the aggregate length of over 51.5kms near Bidadi, Maddur, Ramanagar, Channapatna, Maddur, Mandya and Srirangpatna.

NHAI Superindent Engineer Mr Sridhar told the Hans India, that the total cost of this express way project is Rs 7400 Crores including the estimated cost of Rs 3900 Crore for package 1 and Rs 3500 Crore for package 2. The works of package 1 has begun in May 2019 and 51.20 percent of the work is completed, and it is likely to be finished by February 2022. And the works of package 2 has begun in December 2019 and 30.12 percent of the work is completed and it is likely to be finished in September 2022, they said.

He also said that the development of Mysuru-Kushalnagar section of NH 275 with the length of 93kms has been approved to be taken up at the estimated cost of Rs 3,883 crore.

Once this project is completed the travel time from Mysuru to Madikeri in Kodagu will reduce from 4 hours to two and half hours.

And with the completion of this project and also the Mysuru-Bengaluru express way project, the travel time of Bengaluru to Madikeri will be minimized from 7 hours to four hours and the travel distance will also be reduced by 10kms, Mr Sridhar said.



