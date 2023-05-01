Bengaluru: Nadakacheri office catches fire, several files burnt

Bengaluru : A fire broke out at Nadakacheri in Kengeri suburb and hundreds of documents were burnt. Firefighters immediately rushed to the spot and extinguished the fire completely.

The fire broke out near the entrance gate of Nadakacheri premises in Kengeri suburb. Later it covered the entire office. Due to the spread of the fire, hundreds of documents were burnt.

After the incident, the Nadakacheri staff lodged a complaint and Kengeri police station officials visited the place and inspected it. Later, a case was registered and investigation was started. A fire broke out in the computer room and miscreants are suspected to have set the fire with the intention of destroying important documents.