Bengaluru: Preparation for ELCIA Tech Summit

Bengaluru: The Electronics City Industrial Association (ELCIA) organized a preparatory event at a private hotel in the city for the much-anticipated ELCIA Tech Summit scheduled to be held on July 26, 2024. The event was officially inaugurated by the Principal Secretary of the Department of Commerce and Industry, Selvakumar IAS. The summit will provide a platform for discussions, innovations, and a range of exhibitions from the industry.


In his keynote address, Selvakumar highlighted that this event will emphasize the extensive growth Karnataka has achieved in the fields of information technology, biotechnology, commerce, and industry. He mentioned that an active environment fostering innovation and entrepreneurship has now been established in the state.


"The Karnataka government is ready to provide the necessary infrastructure, finance, and guidance for startups to develop and make significant contributions to the economy. We have undertaken initiatives in this regard, and I urge all entrepreneurs and startups to utilize the facilities and support systems provided by the government," he said.

The event was attended by ELCIA President Ram Kumar and other office bearers.

