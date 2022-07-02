Bengaluru Railway stations set up digital smart lockers

Bengaluru: Bengaluru division of South Western Railway has allotted a contract for Digital Smart Cloak Rooms (Digilockers) at KSR Bengaluru city and Bengaluru Cantonment railway stations under New, Innovative Non-Fare Revenue Ideas Scheme (NINFRIS). This project will generate non-fare revenue for the railways along with providing improved cloakroom service through secure lockers, digital payment facility.

The Bengaluru division, Additional Divisional Railway Manager, Kusuma Hariprasad has informed that these digi-cloak rooms will give an enhanced sense of safety and convenience to passengers about depositing their luggage. Passengers will be able to operate the lockers themselves using the KLOAK App and all operations including payments will be done online.

During the initial phase an operator will be stationed near the lockers to help passengers without smart phones.

She added that the license has been awarded to Stownest Technologies Pvt Ltd for a period of one year, extendable by one year.