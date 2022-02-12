Bengaluru: Students develop Android software app for ‘coaching’ train operations 

Bengaluru: An Android software application for Coaching Train operations was developed by Vaishnavi, Akashini and Anusuya, 3rd year students of KLE Technological University under the guidance of Dr Vijayalakshmi, Professor, Computer Science. This is developed during their short duration internship programme with railways.

This application simplifies management inputs of rake links in coaching operations of South Western Railway and for easy accessibility of rake link information. Conventionally, rake links information is maintained in the form of voluminous rake link book. The Principle Chief Operations Manager, H S Verma lauded the efforts of the students for delivering the Android in a very short time and the KLE computer science team for their close association with Railway Operating Department in developing such useful application.

Rake link is a document which specifies the sequential use of the rake (set of coaches) in a particular train. For ex, from station A to station B, same rake will run as a particular train, on next day it will run as another train. The rake link plays a very important role in time-tabling.

Chief Passenger Transportation Manager, Rajalingam Basu thanked the team KLE for their efforts and active participation in the internship programme with South Western Railway.