Bengaluru: Students innovate eco-friendly practices through 'Best Out of Waste' programme

Bengaluru: CMR Institute of Technology organised a unique "Best Out of Waste'' event by MBA students, recently. The event not only promoted creativity and innovation but also aligned with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) of responsible consumption and production. By utilizing waste materials, the students demonstrated their commitment to sustainability.

The objective of the "Best out of Waste" event was to encourage students to think creatively and develop innovative ideas to create useful articles using waste materials available in their environment. The students were motivated to bring out novel ideas and prepare articles with the available waste in their environment.

A total of 48 articles were received from different students, which were graded and given prizes. The event not only showcased the creativity of the students but also highlighted the importance of responsible waste management. The students experimented with reusable materials such as plastic items and recyclable materials such as newspapers and cardboard boxes, along with others in order to innovate and come up with aesthetically pleasing articles.

The exhibition held at CMRIT saw the presence of faculty and students who appreciated the creative ideas displayed by the students. The organisers even arranged six different games to keep the visitors engaged and to promote the theme of "Save Trees."

The team displayed the theme of "Save Trees" in a very innovative way, which was appreciated by all the visitors. The exhibition showcased the creativity and innovation of students, along with their commitment to sustainable practices.

"Overall, the emphasis on innovation and problem-solving skills at CMRIT is a testament to the commitment of the students who recognize the importance of preparing themselves for success in a rapidly changing world," said Dr. Sanjay Jain, Principal, CMRIT.