Bengaluru: Sunil Kanugolu drives election analytics and strategy

Bengaluru : Gone are the days when the political parties used to do their internal election machinery for fighting elections. These are the days of making every move count based on in-depth analytics driven by data and forming strategies. Yes, it is that special breed of ‘psephologists’ that it takes to make a resounding political victory. In the elections of 2023 for the Karnataka state assembly, one such rare mind had worked in the Indian National Congress ecosystem and the results are there for everybody to see.

The mastermind behind Karnataka Congress’

triumph this time is none other than Sunil Kunagolu. Born in Bellary and raised in Bangalore before eventually settling in Chennai, Kunagolu is renowned for his expertise as an election strategist. Previously associated with the well-known Prashant Kishore and his company I-Pac, Sunil branched out on his own after parting ways with Kishore.

In 2014, Sunil Kunagolu parted ways with Prashant Kishore and joined Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s election strategy team. Sunil played a pivotal role as a key team member and contributed significantly to successful election campaigns in Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat, and Karnataka. These triumphs earned him considerable recognition and today his analytical prowess has given Karnataka back to Congress and how!

Collaborations with Stalin and Amit Shah

In 2016, Sunil Kunagolu gave his extraordinary analytical skill in the Tamil Nadu assembly elections, where he designed MK Stalin’s “Namakku Naame” campaign. This successful campaign helped shape Stalin’s public image. Subsequently, Sunil joined Amit Shah’s team and has since worked with various political parties.

“Bharat Jodo Yatra”: A Strategic Move: Rahul Gandhi’s “Bharat Jodo Yatra” played a significant role in Congress’ success, uniting the nation from Kanyakumari to Kashmir. This meticulously planned yatra enabled Congress to connect with the people and set the stage for crucial elections.

The Brainchild: “Pay CM” Campaign

The Indian National Congress launched the “Pay CM” campaign, targeting the state BJP government and taking the ‘corruption charges’ to a new pitch. This campaign dealt a severe blow to the BJP, allowing Congress to overcome its struggles in reaching out to the people. Sunil Kunagolu played a crucial role in planning this successful initiative, which garnered support from 40 per cent of the electorate, which was a significant boost for the party.

Sunil has been assisted by a group of top minds that includes an army of young experts on various subjects, driven by a passion for electoral analytics. A senior member of the INC who has admired Sunil’s Work told Hans India that Sunil and his team’s expertise will set a new benchmark for election analytics. It has given the right direction to the Several key factors that contributed to this remarkable victory, including Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, Mallikarjun Kharge’s strategic planning, DK Shivakumar’s organizational skills, Siddaramaiah’s charismatic leadership, and Randeep Singh Surjewala’s visionary approach.