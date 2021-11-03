Bengaluru Teenager Has Won Global Prize For Maintaining Mental Wellness

One of the 100 Rise Global Winners is an 18-year-old Bengaluru girl, Kaavya Janaki Mundkur financed by philanthropists Wendy and Eric Schmidt, the former CEO of Google. Through her initiative Kara, an Inventure Academy class 12 student has indeed been recognised for her efforts on mental wellness. Kaavya's narrative is one of tenacity, honesty, empathy, and calling, which enabled her reach global renown as a queer teenager and swimmer who has endured a medical issue in her leg by birth.



She claimed that whenever people discover regarding a queer youngster living up in India, they anticipate to listen about a child who fought for acceptability, according to her. She considered herself fortunate to be a portion of a family and school that welcomed me with open arms. She is allowed to discuss her sexuality and mental health, but this is not the situation for numerous individuals. They are at a greater danger of mental illness as a result of the stigma and mistreatment they face. Regardless of personal contacts with misogyny and homophobia, as well as the news she read, she is consistently afraid for her protection when she went out, which has taken a toll on her mental health.

However, things were tough in Kaavya's life as a result of my entrenched homophobia and self-imposed stigma. Her family, school, and friends, on the other hand, maintained her continuing. Whenever she was amongst people, nothing appeared tough. She didn't begin feeling bad until she was away.

Meanwhile, Kara can provide you with the contact information for adolescent mental health counsellors. She intends to concentrate on both public policy or education.