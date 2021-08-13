Bengaluru tense as 2 luxury cars of BJP MLA torched

Bengaluru: Miscreants torched two luxury vehicles belonging to three-time BJP MLA Satish Reddy, parked inside the compound of his residence in Bengaluru, in the wee hours on Thursday.

The incident has created tension in the city as the incident is allegedly linked to the unveiling of the Shiva statue at a lake in his constituency.

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai stated from Mangaluru that, Satish Reddy is an important party leader. "I am pained by the incident. CCTV footage is being collected and I am hopeful that police would crack the case soon," he said.

Home Minister Araga Jnanendra who visited the spot said that three teams have been formed to investigate the matter.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner Kamal Pant visited Satish Reddy's residence at 4 a.m. and monitored the investigation.

Miscreants are suspected to have gained entry from the backdoor. They set luxury cars on fire after pouring petrol on them. The police say that the place where these cars parked was not covered by CCTV cameras.

Sources in the police department stated that Satish Reddy got 9 activists of a Hindu organisation released after they were taken into custody.

The activists had allegedly unveiled the statue of Shivaji against the Karnataka High Court order on Wednesday.

It is suspected by the police that the incident might have taken place in this backdrop.