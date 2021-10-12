Bengaluru: Three runaway kids found, handed over to parents

Bengaluru: Three boys who had run away from their homes since Saturday morning from Bagalagunte area, were traced near Anand Rao circle near Majestic on Monday morning. When the youngsters pleaded with a newspaper agent for jobs as newspaper delivery boys, he suspected something fishy and alerted the Upparpet police.



Police on reaching the spot identified the boys as the those who had gone missing from their homes and their counterpart Bagalagunte police were on lookout for them. They were handed over to the parents later in the day after taking statements from them and counselling them. According to police, two of three children had left notes to their parents stating that they would achieve feats in sports instead of academics.

Bagalagunte police had taken up the case of kidnap as they were minors after their parents complained to them. They had shared the photographs with all the police across the State and separate teams were formed to trace them.

The boys told police that they went to Kengeri from their homes and from there they went to Mysuru, they saw few events of Dasara and returned to the city by Sunday wee hours. The trio roamed the areas surrounding Kanteerava stadium and enquired about paper distribution jobs. When they reached Anand Rao circle and approached paper agency boys for jobs, they suspected something fishy and alerted the Upparpet police.

The parents told media persons that they were encouraging their children to play sports, but were also asking them to concentrate on studies. Since they were studying 10th standard this year and due to covid-19 pandemic they had restricted their sports to some extent.

The police are yet to identify other four students, three 12-year-old and a 21-year-old woman studying BCA who have been missing since Sunday from their residences in AGB Layout. The parents have filed complaints and efforts are on to trace them.