Bengaluru: UP CM Yogi Adityanath wins Kannadigas’ hearts with his Kannada speech

Bengaluru : On the backdrop of the Karnataka Assembly Election 2023 National leaders of the BJP are visiting the state for campaigning. They are running a flamboyant campaign across the state and are making various strategies to attract voters.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath also arrived in Koppal district on Sunday and campaigned in a big way for BJP candidates. While coming to Gangavathi in Koppal district, the UP CM who held a grand road show, later spoke in Kannada on a stage program and got a lot of applause from the people.

Even Prime Minister Narendra Modi, whenever he visits Karnataka, starts his speech in Kannada by saying ``My greetings to the people of Karnataka.’’ Accordingly, Yogi Adityanath has also started his speech in Kannada. When he visited Mandya last week, he humbly said, ``My salutations to the people of Mandya, the land of sugar, and my devotional salutations to the Adichuchanagiri Mutt’’. Then Yogi sang Kuvempu’s Naada Gita Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate.. Jayahe Karnataka Mathe. Also, he appealed to the people of the country in Kannada that all the candidates here should win this time.

Yogi Adityanath, who campaigned for MLA Paranna Munavalli in Gangavati on Sunday, made a speech in Kannada by saying ``My greetings to the people of Anjaneya’s place ‘’. Earlier, he sat on the stage and listened to Modi’s 100th ‘Mann Ki Baat’.

The Congress and JDS governments were doing appeasement politics. Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has lashed out saying that both JDS and Congress has appeased rather than developing the state.

After conducting a road show in favor of BJP candidates at Gangavathi in Koppal, he said that the Congress party should be removed. Today there is a double engine government of the BJP in the country and in the state. It is working very fast. This speed should not be reduced for any reason. Today Karnataka is becoming a developing state. The Information Technology (IT) sector of Karnataka is on the path of development. The role of youth is very important in this. He said he would congratulate them.

In Uttar Pradesh, there is no riots or fights due to the double engine Govt. Uttar Pradesh is developing, calm and peaceful. All this is made possible by the double engine Govt. BJP’s double engine is not Congress’s paid engine. Congress has only formulated schemes. But double engine government is not like that. Developed and implemented several projects. This is the power of the double engine government. We don’t say anything, we show it by doing. He expressed confidence that if Modi is in this country it will be possible.