Bengaluru's first AC double-decker bus to be operational in March

Bengaluru: For young people in the city who have never taken a double-decker bus, there is some good news. The first double-decker AC electric bus to serve Bengaluru is anticipated to begin service early next month. Switch Mobility, Ashok Leyland's EV subsidiary, was the sole bidder in the tender for five double-decker AC e-buses at a price of Rs 10 crore, according to sources at the Bangalore Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC). The deadline for submitting bids was on Thursday.

"The first double-decker electric AC bus in India, called Switch EiV 22, recently went on the road.

200 electric double-deckers have already been ordered by Mumbai's BEST, and the first batch of 22 of these buses are presently in service. In the AC double-decker e-bus market, there aren't any other qualified manufacturers at the moment. The AC double-decker e-bus will launch before the election model code of conduct takes effect, according to our plan," said a BMTC source.

BMTC Director (IT) AV Surya Sen confirmed the move by saying: "By March, we could have had our first AC double-decker electric bus, and by April or May, we could have four more. Regular passenger service may be offered on the Hebbal-Silk Board, and the fare will be the same as the Vajra (Volvo AC) fare."

Recently, the BMTC issued this tender for the purchase of five double-decker AC e-buses directorate of urban land transport (DULT) funds. The battery capacity of Switch's electric AC double-decker buses, made in India, is rated at up to 250 kilometres. Wide front and rear doors, two staircases, and an emergency entrance are all elements of the EiV 22 e-bus. 65 seated passengers can be accommodated