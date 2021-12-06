Bigg Boss contestant Kirik Keerthi attacked in pub

Bengaluru: Bigg Boss Kannada contestant and an activist Kirik Keerthi sustained a head injury after allegedly being attacked by three pub-goers with beer bottles following an argument at 11 pm on Thursday, but the incident came to light on Sunday. According to sources, Keerthi objected to a man, a member of a group sitting at an adjacent table taking selfies with him without asking his permission. An argument ensued between them and the group assaulted Keerthi with beer bottles in a fit of rage. They then fled the scene.

An injured Keerthi was rushed to hospital by his friends. A case has been registered by the police in this regard. The police have recorded the statements of the pub staff and are reviewing the CCTV footage to track the attackers.

Speaking to media, Keerthi said, "I was waiting to meet the producer of our upcoming movie project at the pub owned by him. We regularly catch up in the place for any official meetings. I really do not know who those guys are and why they attacked me. The whole incident looks like a planned attack."

He added, one of the guys was forcing me to come and talk to them near their table. "I insisted that whatever you wanna talk let us sit and talk here. He took one of my friends' name and said he was his friend and he knew him. I went out with him to talk near his table, all of a sudden they started hitting me with bottles on my head, neck and I defended by using my hand. "The attack has left me with 16 stitches on my neck and head," he said.