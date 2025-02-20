Bird flu outbreak in Latur triggers high alert in Bidar dist

Bidar: Amid fears of the spread of bird flu (Avian Influenza), Karnataka’s Bidar district has declared a high alert following the confirmation of the virus in crows in Maharashtra’s Latur district. The outbreak has raised concerns along the Karnataka-Maharashtra border, prompting authorities to ramp up surveillance and preventive measures. The Animal Husbandry Department has announced an immediate ban on the transportation of poultry products, including chicken meat and eggs, from Maharashtra to prevent the spread of the virus into the state. The restriction aims to block the possible transmission of the virus through contaminated poultry items entering Bidar district from affected areas.

“As a precautionary measure, we have imposed a complete ban on the entry of poultry products from Maharashtra into Bidar district,” confirmed Narasappa, the Deputy Director of the Animal Husbandry Department, in an exclusive conversation with The Hans India . “We are carrying out strict inspections at all border checkpoints to ensure the virus does not enter Karnataka.”

The district administration has set up daytime checkposts at key border points in Bhalki, Kamalnagar, Basavakalyan, and Aurad taluks, which share borders with Maharashtra. Additionally, a fifth taluk in Bidar has also been placed under surveillance. Animal Husbandry officials, along with local police and health authorities, are manning these posts to inspect every vehicle transporting poultry or related products.

Personnel stationed at these checkpoints are equipped to scrutinize poultry consignments for any signs of infection. Vehicles found violating the ban are being turned back, and violators face strict penalties. The authorities are also conducting awareness drives among poultry traders and transporters about the seriousness of the situation.

The outbreak in Latur is not an isolated incident.