Bishop expresses fear over misuse of anti-conversion law

Mysuru: Bishop of the Catholic Diocese of Mysuru, Rev Dr K A William, has expressed displeasure over the State government's decision to enact an Anti-conversion Act. Speaking to media persons here on Wednesday, he said, "We are not unduly worried as we are not forcibly converting anyone. Christianity advocates social work. Spreading canards against us is not right. There is no need for the Anti-Conversion Act in Karnataka. If



there is a forcible conversion, then they can take action. There are chances that someone may misuse the bill. It is not restricted to one articular community. We will be deciding on our future course of action after a meeting."

He welcomed the government's decision to allow celebration of Christmas without any restrictions. Rev Dr William said, "Though there are strict restrictions on the New Year celebrations, no strictures have been issued for Christmas which will be held as per the guidelines."