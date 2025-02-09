Bison spotted in open scrubland, sparking curiosity among forest officials

Koppal: In a surprising discovery, a bison , typically found in dense forests or hilly regions, has been spotted in the open scrubland of Karadoni village in the Kanakagiri taluk. This development has left even the officials of the Forest Department astonished.

The bison was first seen in the field of a local farmer in Karadoni, but it soon disappeared from sight. Local youths captured photos and videos of the animal on their mobile phones and reported the sighting to the Forest Department officials.

On Friday night, the Forest Department sprung into action, tracing the bisons tracks and setting up a blockade about 100 meters from its location to prevent its escape.

By Saturday morning, a special team successfully captured the bison and transported it to the Atal Bihari Vajpayee Biological Garden in Kamalapura, near Hampi.

The operation involved over 20 personnel, including deputy conservator of forests Kavya Chaturvedi, Assistant conservator A. H. Mulla, and Subhashchandra Nayak, the Gangavati range forest officer.

Commenting on this unusual occurrence, Subhashchandra Nayak remarked, “It is extremely rare to find bisons in scrubland areas. In my 18 years of service, I have never seen a bison in such environments. Typically, these animals reside in dense forests, hilly regions, or rainforests. However, there are no dense forests in our vicinity, which raises questions about how this wildcat ended up here. This is indeed a remarkable event.”