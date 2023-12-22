BJP Criticizes Karnataka Chief Minister's Private Jet Travel Amidst Drought Crisis

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has raised objections to the actions of Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramaiah, criticizing him for opting to travel in a private jet at a time when the state is grappling with a drought-like situation. The criticism stemmed from a video posted by Congress minister BZ Zameer Ahmed Khan, showcasing himself and Siddaramaiah aboard the private aircraft. BJP leader Amit Malviya took to Twitter to express his disapproval, particularly focusing on the apparent contradiction between the Congress party's crowdfunding efforts for drought relief and the luxury travel of Siddaramaiah and Zameer Ahmed Khan.

Malviya pointed out the irony of the situation, emphasizing that while the Congress was publicly seeking funds through crowdfunding, the leaders were enjoying "happy moments" on a private jet. This journey was reportedly made to Delhi to seek financial assistance for drought relief. Malviya's tweet underscored the contrast between the party's proclaimed commitment to crowdfunding and the perceived extravagance of its leaders during a critical time for the state.

Karnataka, traditionally dealing with floods during the rainy season, is facing an unusual and severe drought this year due to the south-west monsoon's failure. This drought is posing a significant threat to the kharif crop. The BJP had initiated a study of the drought situation, deploying 17 teams for this purpose, but Chief Minister Siddaramaiah dismissed these efforts as a "farce."

Karnataka's BJP leader CT Ravi echoed the criticism, emphasizing that the state government claimed to lack funds for drought-affected farmers and development but had the resources to facilitate the chief minister's luxurious air travel. Ravi questioned the priorities of the government, suggesting that while Siddaramaiah portrayed himself as a 'Samaajavaadi' (socialist), the actions reflected a different image.

In response to earlier accusations by Siddaramaiah regarding delayed crop loss compensation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman stated that there were no pending issues from the central government's side. The Karnataka government declared the majority of taluks in the state as drought-hit.

Meanwhile, the Congress party launched the 'Donate for Desh' crowdfunding campaign, aimed at empowering the party to create a more equitable India in terms of resource distribution and opportunities. This initiative comes ahead of the crucial 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The political discourse surrounding the video and the subsequent criticism highlights the tension between the parties on issues related to governance, resource allocation, and public perception.