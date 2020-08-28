BJP distances itself from MLC Vishwanath's view on Tipu Sultan

Bengaluru: The BJP and Congress Party for years had engaged in political slugfest over Tipu Sultan. The BJP views the 18th century Mysuru ruler as a mass murderer and anti-Hindu while the Congress believes Tipu Sultan was a freedom fighter who took on the British.



The controversy is back again, but this time prominent BJP leader and party MLC AH Vishwanath had stirred a Hornet's nest by stating that "Tipu Sultan is the son of this soil. "... in the south there was Tipu Sultan... these are the people who sounded the bugle for the country's freedom, similarly Sangolli Rayanna (18th Century warrior and freedom fighter in Kittur) too...for their love towards freedom and sacrifice, we, this country have to bow down our heads," he had stated putting his party and Yediyurappa in a spot of bother. Vishwanth, a former MLA from Hunsur, had defected from the JD(S) had hailed Tipu as a "son of this soil" who fought against the British for freedom.

His statements come at a time when he has been making hectic lobbying for a ministerial berth. The BJP was quick to distance itself from Vishwanath's comments. The party's Karnataka unit on Thursday termed Vishwanath's views as personal, made in his individual capacity, while categorically stating that the BJP cannot and will not accept Tipu Sultan as a noble ruler. "The remarks of Vishwanath, MLC, on Tipu Sultan are his personal (comments), made in his individual capacity. The BJP distances from these remarks," party spokesperson Ganesh Karnik said in a statement.

BJP view: Tipu Sultan was a 'terrorist'. He had persecuted Kodavas and Catholics in Mangaluru

Congress stand: A freedom fighter who took on the British

2013 The Congress-led Siddaramaiah declared November 10 as 'Tipu Jayanti' as a formal state celebration. The day was observed as the birth anniversary of Tipu Sultan

Who is Vishwanth?

♦ He was among the 17 ruling MLAs of the Congress-JD(S) in the erstwhile Kumaraswamy government who quit and defected to the BJP. He was among the key leaders who paved the way for the Yediyurappa government to come to power

♦ He lost the December 2019 byelection and was later made an MLC by the BJP