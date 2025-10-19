BJP hails Chittapur High Court verdict allowing RSS procession as a victory for democracy

Bengaluru : The BJP on Sunday described the Karnataka High Court’s ruling permitting the RSS procession in Chittapur as a landmark victory for democratic rights. State BJP president B.Y. Vijayendra, in a post on X, said the verdict reaffirmed constitutional principles against attempts by the Congress government to curtail citizens’ freedoms.

“The Chittapur verdict sends a clear message: no government, even under the guise of law and order, can suppress democratic processes. The High Court has reminded the state that constitutional rights cannot be overridden for partisan agendas,” Vijayendra said. He added that the Congress’s alleged attempts to block nationalist organizations like the RSS through administrative hurdles have now been nullified.









The BJP stated that while the government has the duty to set legal conditions for cultural and public awareness events, it cannot use those laws to stifle democratic rights. “Congress’s manipulative tactics aimed at restricting patriotic organizations have been rendered ineffective by this ruling,” Vijayendra emphasized.

Addressing concerns raised by some about constitutional propriety, the BJP warned that any precedent of blocking lawful nationalist celebrations could jeopardize the conduct of cultural and public events across Karnataka. “The state cannot turn every citizen’s event into a bureaucratic struggle under the guise of maintaining order. Chittapur was being used as an experimental ground for such restrictive administration,” he said.

The party also criticized what it called the “overreach” of Congress leaders like Priyank Kharge, alleging that administrative hurdles imposed by the district authorities resembled emergency-like measures. “By imposing excessive conditions for the RSS centenary celebrations, the government created a stifling environment contrary to the democratic vision of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar. BJP will continue to challenge any attempts to undermine constitutional and democratic principles,” Vijayendra said.

The High Court has directed that the RSS procession in Chittapur be permitted on October 2, with further hearing on October 24, giving clear instructions to ensure lawful exercise of constitutional rights. BJP leaders termed this a symbolic victory in the ongoing struggle between administrative overreach and the preservation of citizens’ democratic freedoms.